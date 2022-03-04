Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

28,074 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

2.7L - 4WD - APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

2.7L - 4WD - APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 8454786
  2. 8454786
  3. 8454786
  4. 8454786
  5. 8454786
  6. 8454786
  7. 8454786
  8. 8454786
  9. 8454786
  10. 8454786
  11. 8454786
  12. 8454786
  13. 8454786
  14. 8454786
  15. 8454786
  16. 8454786
  17. 8454786
  18. 8454786
  19. 8454786
  20. 8454786
  21. 8454786
  22. 8454786
  23. 8454786
  24. 8454786
  25. 8454786
  26. 8454786
  27. 8454786
  28. 8454786
  29. 8454786
  30. 8454786
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

28,074KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8454786
  • Stock #: 10205
  • VIN: 1GTP9AEK6LZ229710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,074 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 base offers MUCH more than you'd expect from a "base model" vehicle. A spacious crew cab with touch screen infotainment system. Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Automated 4x4 select, soft open tail gate with remote functionality, hands free connectivity and great fuel efficiency from its 2.7L turbocharged engine. This vehicle also is a one owner, local buy with a clean CARFAX.

BALANCE OF CHEVY BUMPER-TO-BUMPER MANUFACTURER WARRANTY REMAINING


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2020 GMC Sierra 1500...
 28,074 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 54,199 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 LX...
 25,142 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory