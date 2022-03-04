2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,888 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 3 5 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8659144

8659144 Stock #: 5578

5578 VIN: 1GTP9AEK7LZ231434

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 59,356 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Trailer Hitch Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Turbocharged Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.