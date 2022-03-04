Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

59,356 KM

$42,888

+ tax & licensing
4X4 / Bed Liner / Backup Camera

4X4 / Bed Liner / Backup Camera

59,356KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8659144
  • Stock #: 5578
  • VIN: 1GTP9AEK7LZ231434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 59,356 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 is a fine choice if you're shopping for a used full-size pickup truck . The Sierra is comfortable and composed to drive, whether you're inching along city streets or cruising down the highway!

 

Features include 2.7L Turbo I-4, 4X4, 6 Passenger Seating, Backup Camera, Power Tailgate Release and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Trailer Hitch
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

