2020 GMC Sierra 2500

14,977 KM

Details Description Features

$93,488

+ tax & licensing
$93,488

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali Clean CarFax! Custom Matte Grey Wrap! Fuel Wheels! Lifted! What a Beauty!

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali Clean CarFax! Custom Matte Grey Wrap! Fuel Wheels! Lifted! What a Beauty!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$93,488

+ taxes & licensing

14,977KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7500621
  • Stock #: 5052
  • VIN: 1GT49REY4LF264804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5052
  • Mileage 14,977 KM

Vehicle Description

Stunning example of a 2020 2500HD Lifted Denali! The matte grey custom wrap and the red fuel rims make this truck absolutely pop!



Features include 6.6L 8cyl Diesel, 4X4, Lifted, Matte Grey Wrap, Fuel Wheels, Running Boards, Navigation, Power Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heate Seats, Power Tailgate Release, Parking Sensors, Dual Climate Control, Tow Hitch with Trailer Brake Controller, Bed Liner, Leather, Sunroof / Moonroof, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth and much more!



Have a question regarding an option you dont see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.



1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Block Heater
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
4x4
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

