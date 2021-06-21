2020 GMC Sierra 2500

+ taxes & licensing
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Stunning example of a 2020 2500HD Lifted Denali! The matte grey custom wrap and the red fuel rims make this truck absolutely pop!
Features include 6.6L 8cyl Diesel, 4X4, Lifted, Matte Grey Wrap, Fuel Wheels, Running Boards, Navigation, Power Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heate Seats, Power Tailgate Release, Parking Sensors, Dual Climate Control, Tow Hitch with Trailer Brake Controller, Bed Liner, Leather, Sunroof / Moonroof, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth and much more!
Have a question regarding an option you dont see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
