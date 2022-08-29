$78,688+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
2020 GMC Sierra 2500
Denali / Clean CarFax / 6.6 Duramax Diesel
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$78,688
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9034399
- Stock #: 5686
- VIN: 1GT49REY2LF128767
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,365 KM
Vehicle Description
Redesigned for 2020, the Sierra HD is bigger than ever, more opulent than ever, and can haul more than ever! This truck gets the job done in luxury and style!
Features include a 6.6L Duramax Diesel, 4X4, Bed Liner, Remote Start, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller and Factory 5th Wheel, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Backup Camera with Sensors, Power Tailgate, Dual Climate Control, Touschscreen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Bluetooth, Multi-Pro Tailgate, Blind Spot Monitor, Power Folding Mirrors, Lane Departure Warning, and SO much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.