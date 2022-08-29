Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 2500

96,365 KM

Denali / Clean CarFax / 6.6 Duramax Diesel

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

Denali / Clean CarFax / 6.6 Duramax Diesel

Location

96,365KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9034399
  • Stock #: 5686
  • VIN: 1GT49REY2LF128767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,365 KM

Vehicle Description

Redesigned for 2020, the Sierra HD is bigger than ever, more opulent than ever, and can haul more than ever! This truck gets the job done in luxury and style!

 

Features include a 6.6L Duramax Diesel, 4X4, Bed Liner, Remote Start, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller and Factory 5th Wheel, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Backup Camera with Sensors, Power Tailgate, Dual Climate Control, Touschscreen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Bluetooth, Multi-Pro Tailgate, Blind Spot Monitor, Power Folding Mirrors, Lane Departure Warning, and SO much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

