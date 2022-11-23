2020 GMC Yukon

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$65,998 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 5 1 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9432732

9432732 Stock #: 001189

001189 VIN: 1GKS2CKJXLR251008

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # 001189

Mileage 65,518 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Rear View Camera Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Power Driver Seat Power Options Power Passenger Seat Windows Sunroof Additional Features HEADS UP DISPLAY Keyless Ignition BLIND SPOT SENSORS Lane Departure Advanced Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.