The 2020 Honda Civic Sport Coupe comes packed with Power moonroof, 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto compatibility, Proximity key with push-button start, remote engine start, and multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines. It as Honda Sensing® suite with Collision Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System and so much more. This 1 Owner vehicle has very low km for its model year along with a clean CARFAX.

42,935 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Sport ONLY 42,900KM! - REMOTE START - POWER MOONROOF

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
42,935KM
VIN 2HGFC4B83LH400261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 10947
  • Mileage 42,935 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

