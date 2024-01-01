Menu
Account
Sign In
2.0L LX!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. CHECK THIS OUT!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2020 Honda Civic

79,330 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Honda Civic

2.0L LX!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. CHECK THIS OUT!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Civic

2.0L LX!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. CHECK THIS OUT!!!

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,330KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F57LH028668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,330 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0L LX!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. CHECK THIS OUT!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

Used 2021 Mercedes GLB 250 2L GLB 250!!! SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEATS. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. for sale in Kingston, ON
2021 Mercedes GLB 250 2L GLB 250!!! SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEATS. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. 66,000 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 3.6L CREW PLUS!!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATTHER. NAV. PWR SEATS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROU for sale in Kingston, ON
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 3.6L CREW PLUS!!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATTHER. NAV. PWR SEATS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROU 96,521 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier Auto BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. SUNROOF. PWR SEATS. 18
2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier Auto BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. SUNROOF. PWR SEATS. 18" ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. 94,579 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Civic