Menu
Account
Sign In
2L EX!!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! RICHMOND 1-888-416-2199! OTTAWA (343)429-6444! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2020 Honda Civic

77,236 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Honda Civic

2L EX!!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!

Watch This Vehicle
12526429

2020 Honda Civic

2L EX!!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

  1. 12526429
  2. 12526429
  3. 12526429
  4. 12526429
  5. 12526429
  6. 12526429
  7. 12526429
  8. 12526429
  9. 12526429
  10. 12526429
  11. 12526429
  12. 12526429
  13. 12526429
  14. 12526429
  15. 12526429
  16. 12526429
  17. 12526429
  18. 12526429
  19. 12526429
  20. 12526429
  21. 12526429
  22. 12526429
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,236KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F73LH016759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 241548
  • Mileage 77,236 KM

Vehicle Description

2L EX!!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!
NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! RICHMOND 1-888-416-2199! OTTAWA (343)429-6444! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

Used 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring-L 3.6L TOURING L!!!! HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFE for sale in Kingston, ON
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring-L 3.6L TOURING L!!!! HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFE 89,505 KM $38,495 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Subaru BRZ Sport-tech LOW MILEAGE!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! for sale in Kingston, ON
2023 Subaru BRZ Sport-tech LOW MILEAGE!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! 15,792 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue 2.5L SV FWD!!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! for sale in Kingston, ON
2018 Nissan Rogue 2.5L SV FWD!!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! 85,010 KM $19,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2020 Honda Civic