2020 Honda Civic

6,795 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Ashie Motor Sales

613-532-6947

Hatchback Sport Touring CVT

Location

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

6,795KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6701246
  • VIN: SHHFK7H93LU302614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,795 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean carfax, one owner, no accidents, and low KMS - wow! If you are in the market for an incredibly practical compact vehicle with ride quality that is expertly balanced with comfort and athleticism- this civic sport is perfect for you. The many advanced tech and safety features combined with quick acceleration make this car an absolute joy to drive. It comes equipped with a 1.5 L turbocharged engine, leather interior with premium aftermarket floormats, 18" alloy wheels, blacked out trim accents, back up camera, lane departure assist, sunroof, power group, push start, keyless entry, steering wheel mounted controls, front heated bucket seats, front fog lamps, rain detecting wipers, bluetooth, HondaLink, 2 LCD monitors, cruise control, roll up cargo cover, navigation, dual climate control... plus much more!

Why pick Ashie Motor Sales? We have been a trusted name in the automotive industry since 1977. Every vehicle we sell comes with a 6 month/unlimited kilometre warranty FREE! We have been proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Gananoque, Belleville, Brockville, Trenton, Smith Falls, Perth and Cobourg for over 40 years.

We truly appreciate every customer who contacts us and believe that customer satisfaction always comes first. We offer finance rates as low as 4.99%, same day approval with NO HIDDEN FEES. Every vehicle from Ashie Motors is safetied and certified with a CarFax vehicle history report.

We believe that taking care of a customer after the sale is just as important as before the sale. We have been in business for over 40 years because of that philosophy. Come visit us today at 624 Princess St, Kingston and you'll see why our customer service is second to none.
Click NOW to lock in a financing rate as low as 4.99%! Apply online http://www.ashiemotorsales.com or call 613 532 6947, NO down payment O.A.C.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

