Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda Civic

32,491 KM

Details Description Features

$28,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

EX ALLOYS. APPLE PLAY. HEATED SEATS. MOONROOF. A/C.

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Civic

EX ALLOYS. APPLE PLAY. HEATED SEATS. MOONROOF. A/C.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

  1. 9733915
  2. 9733915
  3. 9733915
  4. 9733915
  5. 9733915
  6. 9733915
  7. 9733915
  8. 9733915
  9. 9733915
  10. 9733915
  11. 9733915
  12. 9733915
  13. 9733915
  14. 9733915
  15. 9733915
  16. 9733915
  17. 9733915
  18. 9733915
  19. 9733915
  20. 9733915
  21. 9733915
  22. 9733915
Contact Seller

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
32,491KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9733915
  • Stock #: 230128
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F70LH001555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,491 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. APPLE PLAY. HEATED SEATS. MOONROOF. A/C. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. PWR GROUP. LOW MILEAGE !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 54,766 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Equin...
 27,571 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic EX ...
 32,491 KM
$28,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory