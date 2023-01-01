Menu
2020 Honda Civic

24,506 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hallam Auto Sales

613-634-9501

2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

LX MANUAL

2020 Honda Civic

LX MANUAL

Location

Hallam Auto Sales

3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9

613-634-9501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

24,506KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9807478
  • VIN: 2HGFC2E59LH016801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,506 KM

Vehicle Description

Come check out this 2020 Honda Civic LX. It is a 6 speed manual with a touch screen, back up camera, Hondalink, bluetooth, cruise control, steering wheel controls, heated seats, cliamate control, power windwos, power locks and much more. Balance of Manufacturer warranty.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Hallam Auto Sales

Hallam Auto Sales

3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9

