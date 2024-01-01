Menu
1.5L SPORT!!! BACKUP CAM. SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEATS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY.

2020 Honda CR-V

85,227 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V Sport

Sport 1.5L SPORT!!! BACKUP CAM. SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEATS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. CALL TODAY!!!

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

Used
85,227KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H45LH242511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240757
  • Mileage 85,227 KM

Vehicle Description

1.5L SPORT!!! BACKUP CAM. SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEATS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. CALL TODAY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

2020 Honda CR-V