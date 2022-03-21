Menu
2020 Honda CR-V

34,523 KM

$38,788

+ tax & licensing
$38,788

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V

EX-L / Clean CarFax / AWD / Remote Start

2020 Honda CR-V

EX-L / Clean CarFax / AWD / Remote Start

$38,788

+ taxes & licensing

34,523KM
Used
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H83LH241392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,523 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a refined, capable, and practical small SUV? You will not be disappointed by the 2020 Honda CR-V EX-L!! It's not hard to see why the 2020 CR-V is one of the Honda's top-selling products: It's refined, practical, and very well-designed.

 

Features include a Fuel Efficient 1.5L Turbocharged 4cyl Engine, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Leather, Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Sunroof / Moonroof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Assistance, Touchscreen with Bluetooth / Android Auto / AppleCarPlay, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Power Rear Hatch, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

