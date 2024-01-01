Menu
<p>Looking for a spacious and reliable family SUV? Look no further than this sleek 2020 Honda Pilot EX AWD, available now at Paulette Auto Sales. This black beauty boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive on any road. With all-wheel drive, you can tackle any weather condition with confidence. The Pilots roomy interior comfortably seats seven passengers, making it perfect for carpooling, weekend getaways, or simply enjoying a comfortable ride.</p><p>This well-maintained Pilot has only 93,520km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable driving ahead. It comes packed with features to enhance your driving experience and keep you safe on the road.</p><p><strong>Here are five features that make this Pilot truly stand out:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with the confidence of knowing you have extra traction when you need it.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Say goodbye to frosty mornings and enjoy clear visibility with heated side mirrors.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of effortless access to your Pilot with keyless entry.</li><li><strong>Power Windows and Locks:</strong> Experience the comfort and security of power windows and locks.</li><li><strong>Side Airbags:</strong> Travel with peace of mind knowing you have extra protection in case of an accident.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this excellent opportunity to own a reliable and versatile Honda Pilot. Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to schedule a test drive and experience the difference for yourself!</p><p> </p>

2020 Honda Pilot

93,520 KM

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Pilot

EX AWD

2020 Honda Pilot

EX AWD

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,520KM
VIN 5FNYF6H39LB501672

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,520 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
