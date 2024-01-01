$32,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Pilot
EX AWD
2020 Honda Pilot
EX AWD
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$32,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,520 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and reliable family SUV? Look no further than this sleek 2020 Honda Pilot EX AWD, available now at Paulette Auto Sales. This black beauty boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive on any road. With all-wheel drive, you can tackle any weather condition with confidence. The Pilot's roomy interior comfortably seats seven passengers, making it perfect for carpooling, weekend getaways, or simply enjoying a comfortable ride.
This well-maintained Pilot has only 93,520km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable driving ahead. It comes packed with features to enhance your driving experience and keep you safe on the road.
Here are five features that make this Pilot truly stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with the confidence of knowing you have extra traction when you need it.
- Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to frosty mornings and enjoy clear visibility with heated side mirrors.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of effortless access to your Pilot with keyless entry.
- Power Windows and Locks: Experience the comfort and security of power windows and locks.
- Side Airbags: Travel with peace of mind knowing you have extra protection in case of an accident.
Don't miss out on this excellent opportunity to own a reliable and versatile Honda Pilot. Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to schedule a test drive and experience the difference for yourself!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales
Email Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-507-XXXX(click to show)
613-507-9910
Alternate Numbers833-241-0443
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910