2020 Honda Ridgeline

45,816 KM

Details Description Features

$46,295

+ tax & licensing
$46,295

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2020 Honda Ridgeline

2020 Honda Ridgeline

Touring LEATHER - NAVIGATION - DUAL ACTION TAILGATE

2020 Honda Ridgeline

Touring LEATHER - NAVIGATION - DUAL ACTION TAILGATE

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

$46,295

+ taxes & licensing

45,816KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9958295
  Stock #: 10572
  VIN: 5FPYK3F75LB501353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,816 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Honda Ridgeline Touring is a versatile and capable mid-size pickup truck that offers a comfortable ride and a range of advanced features. Leather upholstery with heated and ventilated front seats, HondaLink infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and navigation, Power-adjustable driver's seat with memory function, Power sunroof, Rearview camera and so much more! This Ridgeline comes with a balance of Honda manufacturer warranty!



**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

