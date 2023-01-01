Menu
The 2020 Hyundai Elantra Luxury is packed with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay® compatibility, Leather, Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW), Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, Sunroof and an extra set of snow tires and rims included! This vehicle comes with a balance of Hyundai Manufacturer Warranty and a clean carfax! <p> <p>**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**</p> <p>WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!</p> <p>All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.</p> <p>Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.</p> <p>We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!</p> <p>Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!</p> <p>Office - 613-634-3262</p> <p>Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca</p>

2020 Hyundai Elantra

25,026 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury SNOW TIRES AND AFTERMARKET RIMS INCLUDED

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury SNOW TIRES AND AFTERMARKET RIMS INCLUDED

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

25,026KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF3LU074975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10812
  • Mileage 25,026 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2020 Hyundai Elantra