<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2020 Hyundai Elantra, available now at Paulette Auto Sales. This sleek blue sedan boasts a 4-cylinder engine, a smooth CVT transmission, and front-wheel drive, making it perfect for navigating Canadian roads. With 125,798 km on the odometer, this Elantra has plenty of life left in it.</p><p>Step inside and enjoy the comfort of heated seats and a heated steering wheel for those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay safe with features like anti-lock brakes, a blind spot monitor, and multiple airbags, including side airbags. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks, making your daily commute a breeze.</p><p><strong>Here are five of the Elantras most enticing features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Heated Seats and Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay warm and cozy all winter long.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing youre covered.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Skip the fumbling with keys and unlock your car with a touch of a button.</li><li><strong>Power Windows and Locks:</strong> Effortlessly control your cars windows and doors.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Clear your view in any weather.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a well-maintained and feature-rich Hyundai Elantra. Visit Paulette Auto Sales today and experience it for yourself!</p>

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

