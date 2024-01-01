$17,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,798 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2020 Hyundai Elantra, available now at Paulette Auto Sales. This sleek blue sedan boasts a 4-cylinder engine, a smooth CVT transmission, and front-wheel drive, making it perfect for navigating Canadian roads. With 125,798 km on the odometer, this Elantra has plenty of life left in it.
Step inside and enjoy the comfort of heated seats and a heated steering wheel for those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay safe with features like anti-lock brakes, a blind spot monitor, and multiple airbags, including side airbags. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks, making your daily commute a breeze.
Here are five of the Elantra's most enticing features:
- Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy all winter long.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence knowing you're covered.
- Keyless Entry: Skip the fumbling with keys and unlock your car with a touch of a button.
- Power Windows and Locks: Effortlessly control your car's windows and doors.
- Heated Mirrors: Clear your view in any weather.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a well-maintained and feature-rich Hyundai Elantra. Visit Paulette Auto Sales today and experience it for yourself!
