Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2020 Hyundai Elantra Essential from Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek grey sedan boasts a spacious interior with comfortable bucket seats, perfect for those daily commutes or weekend adventures. The Elantra is equipped with a peppy 4-cylinder engine and a smooth CVT transmission, ensuring a responsive and efficient driving experience.

Step inside and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows and locks, and heated mirrors. Safety is paramount, with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and traction control.

Here are five features that make this Elantra a standout choice:

Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with ease, simply by having the key fob nearby.
Heated Mirrors: Never worry about blurry vision on frosty mornings thanks to the heated mirrors.
Power Windows and Locks: Enjoy the convenience of controlling your windows and locks with the push of a button.
Side Airbags: Feel secure with the added protection of side airbags, providing an extra layer of safety in case of an accident.
Traction Control: Maintain control on slippery roads with the help of traction control, ensuring a smooth and safe ride in all weather conditions.

2020 Hyundai Elantra

149,571 KM

$15,288

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra

Essential

12157128

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Essential

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,288

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,571KM
VIN KMHD74LF0LU907229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,571 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2020 Hyundai Elantra Essential from Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek grey sedan boasts a spacious interior with comfortable bucket seats, perfect for those daily commutes or weekend adventures. The Elantra is equipped with a peppy 4-cylinder engine and a smooth CVT transmission, ensuring a responsive and efficient driving experience.

Step inside and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows and locks, and heated mirrors. Safety is paramount, with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and traction control.

Here are five features that make this Elantra a standout choice:

  1. Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with ease, simply by having the key fob nearby.
  2. Heated Mirrors: Never worry about blurry vision on frosty mornings thanks to the heated mirrors.
  3. Power Windows and Locks: Enjoy the convenience of controlling your windows and locks with the push of a button.
  4. Side Airbags: Feel secure with the added protection of side airbags, providing an extra layer of safety in case of an accident.
  5. Traction Control: Maintain control on slippery roads with the help of traction control, ensuring a smooth and safe ride in all weather conditions.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$15,288

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

2020 Hyundai Elantra