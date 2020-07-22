Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

39,454 KM

$20,990

$20,990

Platinum Auto Sales

613-542-2886

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Platinum Auto Sales

556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 2Y3

613-542-2886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

39,454KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5691399
  • VIN: KMHD84LFXLU914248

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,454 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow, Nearly New Car with factory warranty at a used car price, Take advantage of this great deal before its too late! Large Touch screen With Android Auto / Apple Carplay, Hands free bluetooth, Heated seats + much more!
Inquire for details @ 613-542-Auto (2886) (Txt 613-561-4857) or Drop by the office @ 556 Bath Rd, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston.
Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.
Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!
Need cash for a down payment? We can help with that too.
Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages!
Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.
Platinum Auto Sales Kingston 613-542-AUTO (2886) - Txt 613-561-4857
Come into the office at 556 Bath Road, Kingston
The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required, in house financing also available)

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Platinum Auto Sales

Platinum Auto Sales

556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 2Y3

613-542-2886

