2020 Hyundai Elantra

46,166 KM

Details

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Preferred HEATED SEATS/WHEEL, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM!!

Location

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

46,166KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7668397
  • Stock #: 210235
  • VIN: KMHD84LFXLU912418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,166 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS/WHEEL, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

