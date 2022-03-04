Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Elantra

54,199 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO - BACK UP CAM - CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO - BACK UP CAM - CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 8454783
  2. 8454783
  3. 8454783
  4. 8454783
  5. 8454783
  6. 8454783
  7. 8454783
  8. 8454783
  9. 8454783
  10. 8454783
  11. 8454783
  12. 8454783
  13. 8454783
  14. 8454783
  15. 8454783
  16. 8454783
  17. 8454783
  18. 8454783
  19. 8454783
  20. 8454783
  21. 8454783
  22. 8454783
  23. 8454783
  24. 8454783
  25. 8454783
  26. 8454783
  27. 8454783
  28. 8454783
  29. 8454783
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

54,199KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8454783
  • Stock #: 10192W
  • VIN: KMHD84LF0LU895645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10192W
  • Mileage 54,199 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2020 Hyundai Elantra preferred is a fuel-efficient sedan that offers a ton of great features like a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, backup cam, USB and hands-free connectivity. This vehicle comes with a clean CARFAX report and

BALANCE OF HYUNDAI BUMPER-TO-BUMPER MANUFACTURER WARRANTY REMAINING


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2020 GMC Sierra 1500...
 28,074 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 54,199 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 LX...
 25,142 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory