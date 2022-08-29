Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

87,533 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package ALLOYS. SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

87,533KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9156478
  • Stock #: 220451
  • VIN: KMHD84LF0LU953771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,533 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. GREAT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

