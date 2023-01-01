Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

30,970 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM.

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

30,970KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9981476
  Stock #: 230301
  VIN: KMHD84LF8LU969961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,970 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. CARPLAY. A/C. PWR GROUP. BLUETOOTH.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

