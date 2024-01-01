Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and practical hatchback thats fun to drive? Look no further than this 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT Preferred Manual at Paulette Auto Sales! With its sleek grey exterior and sporty manual transmission, this Elantra GT is sure to turn heads. Under the hood, youll find a peppy 4-cylinder engine that delivers a thrilling driving experience, while the spacious hatchback design provides ample cargo room for all your adventures.</p><p>This well-maintained Elantra GT Preferred has only 67,851km on the odometer, ensuring you have plenty of life left in this reliable vehicle. Inside, youll enjoy a comfortable and convenient cabin with features like heated seats and a heated steering wheel for those chilly Canadian mornings.</p><p>Here are five of the standout features of this Elantra GT:</p><ul><li><strong>Manual Transmission:</strong> Experience the pure joy of driving with the thrill of a manual gearbox.</li><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing youre alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Enjoy added safety and convenience with headlights that automatically adjust to changing light conditions.</li><li><strong>Spacious Hatchback:</strong> This vehicle is perfect for families, weekend getaways, or hauling cargo with its versatile hatch design.</li></ul><p>Dont miss your chance to own this fantastic 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT at Paulette Auto Sales!</p><p> </p>

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

67,851KM
VIN KMHH35LEXLU119231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,851 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

2020 Hyundai Elantra GT