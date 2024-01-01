$19,288+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra GT
Preferred Manual
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$19,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,851 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical hatchback that's fun to drive? Look no further than this 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT Preferred Manual at Paulette Auto Sales! With its sleek grey exterior and sporty manual transmission, this Elantra GT is sure to turn heads. Under the hood, you'll find a peppy 4-cylinder engine that delivers a thrilling driving experience, while the spacious hatchback design provides ample cargo room for all your adventures.
This well-maintained Elantra GT Preferred has only 67,851km on the odometer, ensuring you have plenty of life left in this reliable vehicle. Inside, you'll enjoy a comfortable and convenient cabin with features like heated seats and a heated steering wheel for those chilly Canadian mornings.
Here are five of the standout features of this Elantra GT:
- Manual Transmission: Experience the pure joy of driving with the thrill of a manual gearbox.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.
- Automatic Headlights: Enjoy added safety and convenience with headlights that automatically adjust to changing light conditions.
- Spacious Hatchback: This vehicle is perfect for families, weekend getaways, or hauling cargo with its versatile hatch design.
Don't miss your chance to own this fantastic 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT at Paulette Auto Sales!
