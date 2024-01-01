Menu
Account
Sign In
2.4L ULTIMATE AWD!! LEATHER. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PANOROOF. NAV. 18 ALLOYS. PWR SEATS. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. LANE/BLIND SPOT ASSIST. PWR GROUP. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2020 Hyundai Tucson

82,554 KM

Details Description Features

$26,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate 2.4L ULTIMATE AWD!! LEATHER. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PANOROOF. NAV. 18" ALLOYS. PWR SEATS. B

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate 2.4L ULTIMATE AWD!! LEATHER. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PANOROOF. NAV. 18" ALLOYS. PWR SEATS. B

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

  1. 11302130
  2. 11302130
  3. 11302130
  4. 11302130
  5. 11302130
  6. 11302130
  7. 11302130
  8. 11302130
  9. 11302130
  10. 11302130
  11. 11302130
  12. 11302130
  13. 11302130
  14. 11302130
  15. 11302130
  16. 11302130
  17. 11302130
  18. 11302130
  19. 11302130
  20. 11302130
  21. 11302130
Contact Seller

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
82,554KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CAL7LU183301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,554 KM

Vehicle Description

2.4L ULTIMATE AWD!! LEATHER. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PANOROOF. NAV. 18" ALLOYS. PWR SEATS. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. LANE/BLIND SPOT ASSIST. PWR GROUP. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

Used 2017 Nissan Micra DUAL A/C. CRUISE.PWR GROUP. GREAT BUY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LO for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 Nissan Micra DUAL A/C. CRUISE.PWR GROUP. GREAT BUY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LO 97,722 KM $13,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier PREMIER AWD!! LEATHER. HEATED WHEEL. PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. NAV. 19
2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier PREMIER AWD!! LEATHER. HEATED WHEEL. PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. NAV. 19" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. PWR SEATS. PW 89,721 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Soul EX ALLOYS. PWR GROUP. A/C. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! for sale in Kingston, ON
2020 Kia Soul EX ALLOYS. PWR GROUP. A/C. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! 87,874 KM $18,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Tucson