2020 Hyundai Tucson

28,372 KM

Details

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred HEATED SEATS/WHEEL, BLIND SPOT, BACKUP CAM, WOW!!

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred HEATED SEATS/WHEEL, BLIND SPOT, BACKUP CAM, WOW!!

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

28,372KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7236623
  • Stock #: 210340
  • VIN: KM8J3CA48LU214614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 210340
  • Mileage 28,372 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS/WHEEL, BLIND SPOT, BACKUP CAM, WOW!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

