2020 Jeep Cherokee
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,144 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2020 Jeep Cherokee, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This Grey beauty is equipped with a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive on any road. With its 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate any weather conditions, whether it's a snowstorm or a rainy day.
This Cherokee has only 88,144km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable driving ahead. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and spacious interior, perfect for both short trips around town and long road trips with the family. The Jeep Cherokee is loaded with features like heated mirrors and power windows for added comfort, and a back-up camera and stability control for added safety.
Here are 5 of the features that will make this Jeep stand out:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days.
- Power Driver Seat: Find the perfect driving position with ease.
- Backup Camera: Navigate parking lots and tight spaces with ease.
- Stability Control: Enjoy peace of mind knowing you have an extra layer of safety on the road.
This 2020 Jeep Cherokee is a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality. Contact Paulette Auto Sales today to learn more and schedule your test drive!
Vehicle Features
Paulette Auto Sales
613-507-9910
Alternate Numbers833-241-0443
