<p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2020 Jeep Cherokee, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This Grey beauty is equipped with a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive on any road. With its 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate any weather conditions, whether its a snowstorm or a rainy day.</p><p>This Cherokee has only 88,144km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable driving ahead. Inside, youll find a comfortable and spacious interior, perfect for both short trips around town and long road trips with the family. The Jeep Cherokee is loaded with features like heated mirrors and power windows for added comfort, and a back-up camera and stability control for added safety.</p><p>Here are 5 of the features that will make this Jeep stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Power Driver Seat:</strong> Find the perfect driving position with ease.</li><li><strong>Backup Camera:</strong> Navigate parking lots and tight spaces with ease.</li><li><strong>Stability Control:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind knowing you have an extra layer of safety on the road.</li></ul><p>This 2020 Jeep Cherokee is a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality. Contact Paulette Auto Sales today to learn more and schedule your test drive!</p>

2020 Jeep Cherokee

88,144 KM

Details Description Features

$23,488

+ tax & licensing
Location

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
88,144KM
VIN 1C4PJMCB8LD565870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,144 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-507-XXXX

613-507-9910

833-241-0443
