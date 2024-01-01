$28,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Cherokee
TRAILHAWK ELITE 4X4
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,488 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer any terrain in style with this 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite 4x4, now available at Paulette Auto Sales. This black beauty is a true head-turner, with its rugged good looks and powerful 6-cylinder engine. Whether you're hitting the city streets or venturing off-road, this Cherokee has you covered.
This Trailhawk Elite is equipped with all the bells and whistles you'd expect from a Jeep, including a suite of safety features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. Plus, enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and a tilt steering wheel.
With only 79,488km on the odometer, this Cherokee is ready for many more adventures. Stop by Paulette Auto Sales today and let our friendly team show you everything this incredible SUV has to offer.
Here are 5 sizzling features:
- Trailhawk Elite 4x4: Ready for any adventure, on or off the road.
- 6-Cylinder Engine: Experience the power and confidence of a true Jeep.
- Black Exterior: Turn heads with this sleek and stylish look.
- Automatic Headlights: See and be seen in any condition.
- Keyless Entry: Convenience at your fingertips.
Vehicle Features
