Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Get ready to conquer any terrain in style with this 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite 4x4, now available at Paulette Auto Sales. This black beauty is a true head-turner, with its rugged good looks and powerful 6-cylinder engine. Whether youre hitting the city streets or venturing off-road, this Cherokee has you covered.</p><p>This Trailhawk Elite is equipped with all the bells and whistles youd expect from a Jeep, including a suite of safety features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. Plus, enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and a tilt steering wheel.</p><p>With only 79,488km on the odometer, this Cherokee is ready for many more adventures. Stop by Paulette Auto Sales today and let our friendly team show you everything this incredible SUV has to offer.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 sizzling features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Trailhawk Elite 4x4:</strong> Ready for any adventure, on or off the road.</li><li><strong>6-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Experience the power and confidence of a true Jeep.</li><li><strong>Black Exterior:</strong> Turn heads with this sleek and stylish look.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> See and be seen in any condition.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Convenience at your fingertips.</li></ul><p> </p>

2020 Jeep Cherokee

79,488 KM

Details Description Features

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK ELITE 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK ELITE 4X4

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,488KM
VIN 1C4PJMBX4LD558251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,488 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to conquer any terrain in style with this 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite 4x4, now available at Paulette Auto Sales. This black beauty is a true head-turner, with its rugged good looks and powerful 6-cylinder engine. Whether you're hitting the city streets or venturing off-road, this Cherokee has you covered.

This Trailhawk Elite is equipped with all the bells and whistles you'd expect from a Jeep, including a suite of safety features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. Plus, enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and a tilt steering wheel.

With only 79,488km on the odometer, this Cherokee is ready for many more adventures. Stop by Paulette Auto Sales today and let our friendly team show you everything this incredible SUV has to offer.

Here are 5 sizzling features:

  • Trailhawk Elite 4x4: Ready for any adventure, on or off the road.
  • 6-Cylinder Engine: Experience the power and confidence of a true Jeep.
  • Black Exterior: Turn heads with this sleek and stylish look.
  • Automatic Headlights: See and be seen in any condition.
  • Keyless Entry: Convenience at your fingertips.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

Used 2016 Chevrolet Trax Fwd 4dr Lt for sale in Kingston, ON
2016 Chevrolet Trax Fwd 4dr Lt 57,261 KM $14,288 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Sportage EX AWD for sale in Kingston, ON
2019 Kia Sportage EX AWD 59,705 KM $23,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4dr LT for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4dr LT 97,100 KM $16,888 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Alternate Numbers
833-241-0443
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Cherokee