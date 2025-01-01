Menu
3.2L TRAILHAWK ELITE 4X4!!!! SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR GROUP. A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. CALL TODAY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2020 Jeep Cherokee

83,343 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
12103237

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

Used
83,343KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBX8LD558480

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,343 KM

3.2L TRAILHAWK ELITE 4X4!!!! SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR GROUP. A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. CALL TODAY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

