2020 Jeep Wrangler

37,595 KM

Details Description Features

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hallam Auto Sales

613-634-9501

2020 Jeep Wrangler

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4X4

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4X4

Location

Hallam Auto Sales

3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9

613-634-9501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

37,595KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9934781
  • VIN: 1C4GJXAG5LW151885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 37,595 KM

Vehicle Description

Come check out this 2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport. It is 4WD with a 6 speed manual transmission. It has a back up camera, climate control, air conditioning, bluetooth, steering wheel controls and much more.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

