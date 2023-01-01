$34,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Sport 4X4
Location
3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
37,595KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9934781
- VIN: 1C4GJXAG5LW151885
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 37,595 KM
Vehicle Description
Come check out this 2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport. It is 4WD with a 6 speed manual transmission. It has a back up camera, climate control, air conditioning, bluetooth, steering wheel controls and much more.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Seating
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
