Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Kia Forte

79,000 KM

Details Features

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle
12940364

2020 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Strader Motor Sales Kingston

842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1

(613) 543-3312

  1. 1757083492874
  2. 1757083493376
  3. 1757083493802
  4. 1757083494252
  5. 1757083494690
  6. 1757083495101
  7. 1757083495563
  8. 1757083496065
  9. 1757083496555
  10. 1757083496993
  11. 1757083497508
  12. 1757083497922
  13. 1757083498376
  14. 1757083498795
Contact Seller

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,000KM
VIN 3KPF54AD8LE244981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Strader Motor Sales Kingston

Used 2012 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Kingston, ON
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 248,903 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird for sale in Kingston, ON
2002 Ford Thunderbird 65,000 KM $26,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Soul SX Luxury for sale in Kingston, ON
2015 Kia Soul SX Luxury 176,200 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Strader Motor Sales Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Strader Motor Sales Kingston

Strader Motor Sales Kingston

842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1

Call Dealer

(613) 543-XXXX

(click to show)

(613) 543-3312

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Strader Motor Sales Kingston

(613) 543-3312

2020 Kia Forte