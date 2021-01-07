Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Forte

30,420 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Forte

2020 Kia Forte

EX+ SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS/WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY!!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Forte

EX+ SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS/WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY!!

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

  1. 6531891
  2. 6531891
  3. 6531891
  4. 6531891
  5. 6531891
  6. 6531891
  7. 6531891
  8. 6531891
  9. 6531891
  10. 6531891
  11. 6531891
  12. 6531891
  13. 6531891
  14. 6531891
  15. 6531891
  16. 6531891
  17. 6531891
  18. 6531891
  19. 6531891
  20. 6531891
  21. 6531891
  22. 6531891
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

30,420KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6531891
  • Stock #: 210028
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD5LE198042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,420 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS/WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY!! PREVIOUS RENTAL. NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

2020 Jeep Compass Li...
 14,027 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento 3.3...
 35,520 KM
$27,495 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Sienna L...
 61,980 KM
$29,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory