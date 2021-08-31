Menu
2020 Kia Rio

36,714 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

LX+ BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. A/C. POWER GROUP.

Location

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

36,714KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7638988
  • Stock #: 210774
  • VIN: 3KPA25AD1LE255541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,714 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. A/C. POWER GROUP. GREAT DEAL!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

