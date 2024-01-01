Menu
<p>Get ready to turn heads in this vibrant red 2020 Kia Soul, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This stylish SUV/Crossover offers a perfect blend of practicality and fun, making it an excellent choice for city dwellers and adventurers alike. With its peppy 4-cylinder engine and smooth CVT transmission, the Soul delivers a responsive and fuel-efficient driving experience. Whether youre navigating busy streets or cruising down the highway, youll appreciate the Souls comfortable and spacious interior, complete with features like heated seats and a heated steering wheel.</p><p>This Soul has been well-maintained with only 145,900km on the odometer, ensuring plenty of life left in this reliable and popular vehicle.</p><p>Here are five features that make the 2020 Kia Soul a standout choice:</p><ol><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing youre alerted to vehicles in your blind spots.</li><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of headlights that automatically turn on and off as needed.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your Soul with the push of a button, making getting in and out a breeze.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Enjoy clear visibility in any weather conditions.</li></ol>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
