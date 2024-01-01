$16,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Soul
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$16,888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads in this vibrant red 2020 Kia Soul, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This stylish SUV/Crossover offers a perfect blend of practicality and fun, making it an excellent choice for city dwellers and adventurers alike. With its peppy 4-cylinder engine and smooth CVT transmission, the Soul delivers a responsive and fuel-efficient driving experience. Whether you're navigating busy streets or cruising down the highway, you'll appreciate the Soul's comfortable and spacious interior, complete with features like heated seats and a heated steering wheel.
This Soul has been well-maintained with only 145,900km on the odometer, ensuring plenty of life left in this reliable and popular vehicle.
Here are five features that make the 2020 Kia Soul a standout choice:
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spots.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.
- Automatic Headlights: Enjoy the convenience of headlights that automatically turn on and off as needed.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your Soul with the push of a button, making getting in and out a breeze.
- Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility in any weather conditions.
Vehicle Features
