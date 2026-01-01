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2020 Kia Soul
2020 Kia Soul
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
130,000KM
VIN KNDJ33AUXL7050317
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26428A
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This all-new 2020 Kia Soul is now standard with all the best tech and modern convenience Kia can offer. This 2020 Kia Soul is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
A fresh redesign, true to its unique style, but with all the best of modern tech, this 2020 Kia Soul is exactly what the Soul needed. The Kia Soul has been one of the quirkiest and iconic urban crossovers since the genre started. With its unique, cube like shape and club like interior, all stuffed with the best tech features, and at a price people can afford, the Kia Soul is a long living favorite of the new generation of car buyers. This redesign is only gonna make it better.
This SUV has 130,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
A fresh redesign, true to its unique style, but with all the best of modern tech, this 2020 Kia Soul is exactly what the Soul needed. The Kia Soul has been one of the quirkiest and iconic urban crossovers since the genre started. With its unique, cube like shape and club like interior, all stuffed with the best tech features, and at a price people can afford, the Kia Soul is a long living favorite of the new generation of car buyers. This redesign is only gonna make it better.
This SUV has 130,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome surround
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
54 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
5.71 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode select system
Engine: 2.0L MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT -inc: idle stop and go
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
613-549-1311
2020 Kia Soul