$16,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Kia Soul
- Certified - $115 B/W
2020 Kia Soul
- Certified - $115 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
96,746KM
VIN KNDJ33AU1L7052375
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P02223
- Mileage 96,746 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified!
With a fresh redesign not affecting its affordability while increasing its value and reliability, the all new Kia Soul is an easy choice. This 2020 Kia Soul is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
A fresh redesign, true to its unique style, but with all the best of modern tech, this 2020 Kia Soul is exactly what the Soul needed. The Kia Soul has been one of the quirkiest and iconic urban crossovers since the genre started. With its unique, cube like shape and club like interior, all stuffed with the best tech features, and at a price people can afford, the Kia Soul is a long living favorite of the new generation of car buyers. This redesign is only gonna make it better.
This SUV has 96,746 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGE
Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturers Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.
OUR VEHICLES ARE PRE-OWNED. IT DOESNT MEAN WE LOVE THEM ANY LESS.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $114.74 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
With a fresh redesign not affecting its affordability while increasing its value and reliability, the all new Kia Soul is an easy choice. This 2020 Kia Soul is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
A fresh redesign, true to its unique style, but with all the best of modern tech, this 2020 Kia Soul is exactly what the Soul needed. The Kia Soul has been one of the quirkiest and iconic urban crossovers since the genre started. With its unique, cube like shape and club like interior, all stuffed with the best tech features, and at a price people can afford, the Kia Soul is a long living favorite of the new generation of car buyers. This redesign is only gonna make it better.
This SUV has 96,746 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGE
Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturers Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.
OUR VEHICLES ARE PRE-OWNED. IT DOESNT MEAN WE LOVE THEM ANY LESS.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $114.74 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross L AWD 84,253 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 68,313 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited - Low Mileage 12,158 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kingston Chevrolet Buick GMC
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-549-1311
2020 Kia Soul