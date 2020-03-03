2020 Kia Soul

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights Seating Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Split Rear Seat

Lumbar Support

Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Lane Departure Warning

HD Radio

Bluetooth Connection

Blind Spot Monitor

Cross-Traffic Alert

Lane Keeping Assist

Spotless Previous Rental

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.