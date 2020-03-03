Menu
2020 Kia Soul

EX

2020 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Sale Price

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4700133
  • VIN: KNDJ33AUXL7031931
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Spotless Previous Rental

