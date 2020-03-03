2020 Kia Soul

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- Rearview Camera
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Seats
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Automatic Headlights
- Seating
-
- Folding Rear Seat
- Heated Seats
- Split Rear Seat
- Lumbar Support
- Rear Bench Seat
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Premium Sound System
- Bluetooth
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Android Auto
- Apple CarPlay
- Warranty
-
- Balance of Factory Warranty
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Lane Departure Warning
- HD Radio
- Bluetooth Connection
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Spotless Previous Rental
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.