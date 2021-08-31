Menu
2020 Kia Soul

30,884 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2020 Kia Soul

2020 Kia Soul

EX HEATED SEATS/WHEEL, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM!!

2020 Kia Soul

EX HEATED SEATS/WHEEL, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM!!

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

30,884KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7711087
  Stock #: 210428
  VIN: KNDJ33AU8L7730538

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 30,884 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS/WHEEL, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

