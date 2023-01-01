Menu
2020 Kia Soul

60,175 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2020 Kia Soul

2020 Kia Soul

EX ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR GRP

2020 Kia Soul

EX ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR GRP

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

60,175KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9835508
  • Stock #: 230039
  • VIN: KNDJ33AU5L7121259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,175 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUPCAM. PWR GRP. BLUETOOTH. A/C. TEST DRIVE TODAY !! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

