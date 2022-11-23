Menu
2020 Kia Sportage

48,203 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2020 Kia Sportage

2020 Kia Sportage

EX PANOROOF. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. ALLOYS.

2020 Kia Sportage

EX PANOROOF. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. ALLOYS.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

48,203KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9391093
  • Stock #: 220810
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC6L7734972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 220810
  • Mileage 48,203 KM

Vehicle Description

PANOROOF. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. ALLOYS. LOW MILEAGE !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

