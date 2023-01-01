Menu
2020 Kia Sportage

58,619 KM

Details Description Features

$28,495

+ tax & licensing
$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2020 Kia Sportage

2020 Kia Sportage

EX ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. MOONROOF.

2020 Kia Sportage

EX ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. MOONROOF.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

58,619KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9539572
  Stock #: 220812
  VIN: KNDPNCAC9L7744721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 220812
  • Mileage 58,619 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. MOONROOF. BLUETOOTH. APPLE CAR PLAY. AWESOME FIND !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

