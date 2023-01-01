$41,388+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Telluride
EX AWD / Leather / NAV / Sunroof
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,388
- Listing ID: 10034931
- VIN: 5XYP3DHC2LG006442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour LEATHER
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 103,587 KM
Vehicle Description
Features include a 3.8L V6, All Wheel Drive, Premium Synthetic Leather Seats, 8 Passenger, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Folding Mirrors, Backup Camera, Navigation, Sunroof, Dual Climate Control, Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, Power Lift Gate, Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Bluetooth / Satellite Radio, Lane Departure Warning, Remote Start, Rear Seat Audio Control, and so much more!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
