2020 Land Rover Discovery

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,798 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 2 8 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9280411

9280411 Stock #: 001068

001068 VIN: SALCJ2FX0LH870758

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # 001068

Mileage 36,283 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Power Options Power Passenger Seat Windows Sunroof Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Keyless Ignition BLIND SPOT SENSORS Lane Departure

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.