2020 Land Rover Discovery

36,283 KM

Details

$44,798

+ tax & licensing
$44,798

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Land Rover Discovery

Sport

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

36,283 KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9280411
  Stock #: 001068
  • VIN: SALCJ2FX0LH870758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  Stock # 001068
  • Mileage 36,283 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage. Clean Ride. Panoramic Moonroof.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Keyless Ignition
BLIND SPOT SENSORS
Lane Departure

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

