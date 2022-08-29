$44,798+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Discovery
Sport
Location
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
36,283KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9280411
- Stock #: 001068
- VIN: SALCJ2FX0LH870758
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage. Clean Ride. Panoramic Moonroof.
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Keyless Ignition
BLIND SPOT SENSORS
Lane Departure
