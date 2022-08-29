Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

70,674 KM

Details Description Features

$59,798

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,798

+ taxes & licensing

Vendde

678-607-9019

Contact Seller
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Location

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

  1. 9286738
  2. 9286738
  3. 9286738
  4. 9286738
  5. 9286738
  6. 9286738
  7. 9286738
  8. 9286738
  9. 9286738
  10. 9286738
  11. 9286738
  12. 9286738
  13. 9286738
  14. 9286738
  15. 9286738
  16. 9286738
  17. 9286738
  18. 9286738
  19. 9286738
  20. 9286738
  21. 9286738
  22. 9286738
  23. 9286738
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,798

+ taxes & licensing

70,674KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9286738
  • Stock #: 001104
  • VIN: SALYB2EX4LA244336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 001104
  • Mileage 70,674 KM

Vehicle Description

Meticulously maintained Land Rover

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Keyless Ignition
BLIND SPOT SENSORS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vendde

2020 Toyota RAV4
48,560 KM
$41,798 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Durango
22,172 KM
$52,598 + tax & lic
2019 Lincoln Nautilus
53,969 KM
$42,798 + tax & lic

Email Vendde

Vendde

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

Call Dealer

678-607-XXXX

(click to show)

678-607-9019

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory