$59,798
+ taxes & licensing
Vendde
678-607-9019
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Location
Vendde
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8
678-607-9019
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
70,674KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9286738
- Stock #: 001104
- VIN: SALYB2EX4LA244336
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 70,674 KM
Vehicle Description
Meticulously maintained Land Rover
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Keyless Ignition
BLIND SPOT SENSORS
