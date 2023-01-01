$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve- Sunroof - Cooled Seats
2020 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve- Sunroof - Cooled Seats
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
63,400KM
Used
VIN 5LM5J7XC4LGL09812
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 63,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate!
With a lounge like interior, a stunning exterior, and the powertrain to back it up, expect this Aviator to rule the midsize SUV class. This 2020 Lincoln Aviator is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This all new Aviator brings a lot of new to an old name. Designed from the ground up to provide an all new and spectacular experience, this midsize SUV means to shake things up. With style and power as bold as its mission, this Lincoln Aviator is the addition your family needs. That family can rest assured of their safety with next generation driver assistance and safety features all wrapped up in a spectacularly luxurious interior. If you want the next big thing in mid size SUVs you need to get in this Lincoln Aviator. This SUV has 63,400 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Aviator's trim level is Reserve. This Lincoln Aviator shows you what Lincoln means with luxury by having a sunroof, heated and cooled leather seats, hands free power liftgate, heated steering wheel, hands free entry, remote start, memory seats and steering wheel, light touch door handles, Lincoln Connect with 10.1 inch display, voice activated navigation, smart device connectivity, and a Revel premium audio system with 14 speakers. If that isn’t enough, get ready for impeccable style and safety with collision mitigation, lane keep assist, post impact braking, auto hold blind spot monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, a projected welcome mat, chrome upper grille, dual chrome exhaust tips, 20 inch aluminum wheels, adaptive suspension, driver selectable suspension modes, intelligent AWD, active grille shutters, paddle shifters, and engine idle start/stop, LED lighting with fog lights and automatic highbeams, and heated power side mirrors with turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LM5J7XC4LGL09812.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: TWIN-TURBOCHARGED 3.0L V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Turbocharged, Remote Engine Start, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, A/C, Keyless Entry, Requires Subscription, All Wheel Drive, Tire Pressure Monitor, Hands-Free Liftg...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2020 Lincoln Aviator