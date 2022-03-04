$27,995+ tax & licensing
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ashie Motor Sales
613-532-6947
2020 Mazda CX-3
GS Auto AWD
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
55,277KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- VIN: JM1DKFC77L1463713
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,277 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic
Ashie Motor Sales
624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3