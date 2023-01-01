Menu
2020 Mazda CX-5

78,358 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2020 Mazda CX-5

2020 Mazda CX-5

GX APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO - BACK UP CAM - CLEAN CARFAX

2020 Mazda CX-5

GX APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO - BACK UP CAM - CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

78,358KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10085628
  • Stock #: 10619
  • VIN: JM3KFBBL3L0723783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,358 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Mazda CX-5 GX is a stylish and versatile compact SUV that offers a balance of performance, comfort, and advanced features. Mazda Connect infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system, Rearview camera, Keyless entry and ignition, Dynamic Stability Control and Traction Control System, heated seats and much more! This vehicle comes wit ha balance os Mazda manufacturer warranty and a clean CARFAX!



**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

