$24,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-5
GS SUNROOF - POWER LIFTGATE - AWD
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,608 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD is packed with a 2.5?L Skyactiv-G I-4 with cylinder deactivation engine getting fuel economy of Combined: ~9.0?L/100?km. Leatherette with Grand-Lux Suede® trim seats, 6-way power driver seat, 8? touchscreen Mazda Connect, Push-button start + advanced keyless entry, Remote folding rear seats, power liftgate with height adjustment, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and so much more. This vehicle comes with a clean carfax with 1 owner history!
Fees Associate with vehicle Purchase at Autohouse
All vehicles sold at Autohouse Kingston are subject to a $699 Administration Fee. In order to comply with Ontario Legislation this fee will get a different title depending on the deal structure.
On Financed Deals: We must call this a Finance Fee. It will be a separate line item on the documentation. This fee has already been included with any payment quote advertised by Autohouse Kingston.
On Cash Deals: We must call this a Cash Purchase Surcharge. It will be added to the selling price of the vehicle on the documentation.
OMVIC FEE
Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council charges each person in Ontario $12.50 when they make a vehicle purchase. This is added to a compensation fund with OMVIC. Should a motor vehicle dealer act in bad faith or outside of legislative guidelines OMVIC will seek action on the clients behalf.
Licensing Fee
Autohouse Kingston will facilitate the registration of your new vehicle with Service Ontario. We simply ask to be reimbursed for the cost of registration. This is a common practice when purchasing a vehicle. $32 to attach your existing license plates to your new vehicle. $59 to purchase and register new license plates to your new vehicle. Heavy-duty and Commercial Vehicles have varying costs of registration depending on weight and usage.
Autohouse Kingston Inclusions Explained
Safety Inspection Autohouse Kingston will perform an Ontario Safety Standards Inspection on each vehicle at time of sale. Any repairs required to meet Ontario Safety Standards will be done at the expense of Autohouse Kingston and are included in our advertised price.
Oil Change Autohouse Kingston will change the engine oil and filter on each vehicle at the time of sale.
Keys Autohouse Kingston guarantees at least 1 operational key with each vehicle. In the case that a client would like additional keys they will be made available at our industry wholesale pricing.
Vehicle History CarFax Vehicle History Reports are readily available on our website with every vehicle listing. If for some reason this report does now show, just ask. We are happy to provide clients with everything required for them to make an informed decision.
Fuel & Detail Each vehicle will be delivered to its new owner with at least half a tank of fuel and will be fully detailed prior to the client taking delivery.
Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.
We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!
Office - 613-634-3262
Kyle Hollett (Sales) - Extension 104 - Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca
Tiffany Grant (Finance Manager) - Extension 103 - Cell - 613-328-8229; tiffany@autohousekingston.ca
Vehicle Features
613-634-3262