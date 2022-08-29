Menu
2020 Mazda CX-5

122,871 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston

2020 Mazda CX-5

2020 Mazda CX-5

GS SUNROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. NAV.

2020 Mazda CX-5

GS SUNROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. NAV.

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

122,871KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 220692
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM7L0760844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 122,871 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. NAV. GREAT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

MyCar.ca Kingston

