2020 Mazda CX-5
GS SUNROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. NAV.
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
122,871KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9156505
- Stock #: 220692
- VIN: JM3KFBCM7L0760844
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 220692
- Mileage 122,871 KM
Vehicle Description
SUNROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. NAV. GREAT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
