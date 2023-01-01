2020 Mazda MAZDA3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 6 5 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9456184

9456184 Stock #: 22722A

22722A VIN: JM1BPAB77L1175123

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Stock # 22722A

Mileage 76,655 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Keyless Entry,Back-Up Camera,Seat Memory,Bucket Seats,Driver Vanity Mirror,Intermittent Wipers,LED Headlights,Front Side Air Bag,ABS,Traction Control,Stability Control,Rear Head Air Bag,Rear Defrost,Knee Air Bag,Smart...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.