Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

76,655 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2020 Mazda MAZDA3

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GX- CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GX- CERTIFIED

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

76,655KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9456184
  • Stock #: 22722A
  • VIN: JM1BPAB77L1175123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # 22722A
  • Mileage 76,655 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified!

Every consideration has been made so this Mazda feels as if it were built just for you. This 2020 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Like all Mazdas, this 2020 Mazda3 was built with one thing in mind: you. Born from our obsession with creating beautiful vehicles and expressed through our design language called Kodo: which means Soul of Motion Mazda aimed to capturing movement, even while standing still. Stepping inside its elegant and airy cabin, you'll feel right at home with ultra comfortable seats, a perfectly positioned steering wheel and top notch technology for the modern era.This sedan has 76,655 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/


THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGE
Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer’s Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.
OUR VEHICLES ARE PRE-OWNED. IT DOESN’T MEAN WE LOVE THEM ANY LESS.



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Keyless Entry,Back-Up Camera,Seat Memory,Bucket Seats,Driver Vanity Mirror,Intermittent Wipers,LED Headlights,Front Side Air Bag,ABS,Traction Control,Stability Control,Rear Head Air Bag,Rear Defrost,Knee Air Bag,Smart...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2016 Chevrolet Malib...
 104,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Kia Seltos EX- ...
 55,672 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silve...
 30,316 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory